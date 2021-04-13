Fastenal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 17,929 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,606% compared to the typical daily volume of 381 put options.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

