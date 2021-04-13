Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.31 and last traded at $78.91. Approximately 5,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,073,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $4,016,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,349,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,150 in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

