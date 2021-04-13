F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Jeffrey Hewitt Buys 56 Shares

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Jeffrey Hewitt bought 56 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, for a total transaction of £470.40 ($614.58).

Jeffrey Hewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Jeffrey Hewitt bought 61 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £491.05 ($641.56).

Shares of LON:FCIT opened at GBX 832 ($10.87) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 786.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 763.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 843 ($11.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

