FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,168 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 4.4% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,451. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.85. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

