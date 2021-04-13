FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FGEN. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. 2,221,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,702. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $240,199.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,523.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

