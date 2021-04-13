FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FGEN. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,702. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

