FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.05. 17,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,420,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FGEN. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Get FibroGen alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.