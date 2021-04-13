Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,671,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $12,815,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

