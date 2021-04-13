Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Sells $1,097,250.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE FNF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
