Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Sells $1,097,250.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

