Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

