FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $3.05. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 1,506 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

About FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

