Filecash (FIC) Price Reaches $0.61

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecash has traded down 9% against the dollar. Filecash has a total market cap of $15.64 million and $494,590.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00266997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.06 or 0.00676114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,798.22 or 0.99655090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $584.92 or 0.00928213 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00020127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Filecash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.