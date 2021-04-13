Filecoin (FIL) Reaches Market Cap of $11.01 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $165.79 or 0.00260095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.01 billion and approximately $2.28 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.25 or 0.00668706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,615.25 or 0.99800715 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.50 or 0.00912273 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00019537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 66,396,573 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

