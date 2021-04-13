Financial Comparison: STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) & Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STORE Capital and Klépierre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital $665.71 million 13.62 $284.98 million $1.99 17.10 Klépierre $1.71 billion 4.59 $363.89 million N/A N/A

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than STORE Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for STORE Capital and Klépierre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital 0 6 5 0 2.45 Klépierre 6 4 3 0 1.77

STORE Capital presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.86%. Given STORE Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe STORE Capital is more favorable than Klépierre.

Risk & Volatility

STORE Capital has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STORE Capital and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital 31.33% 4.76% 2.53% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of STORE Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STORE Capital beats Klépierre on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Klépierre Company Profile

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. KlÃ©pierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & StrÃ¸m (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. KlÃ©pierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXXÂ® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

