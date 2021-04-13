Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

