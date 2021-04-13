FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FNGR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. 590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. FingerMotion has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile services and data company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It also develops data analysis application platform. FingerMotion, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

