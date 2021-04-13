FinNexus Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.93 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. FinNexus has a market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00055598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00625788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00038648 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FNX is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 29,217,626 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

