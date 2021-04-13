Firo Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Firo has a market cap of $134.60 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $11.45 or 0.00018113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,229.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,294.01 or 0.03628072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.28 or 0.00429034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $799.66 or 0.01264698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.80 or 0.00505777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.03 or 0.00520372 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.51 or 0.00366148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00034562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,752,501 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

