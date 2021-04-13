First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:FSLF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. 8,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,268. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72.

Get First Eagle Senior Loan Fund alerts:

About First Eagle Senior Loan Fund

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.