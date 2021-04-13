First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Gap Down to $23.32

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.32, but opened at $22.59. First Foundation shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 110 shares.

FFWM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

