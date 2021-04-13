First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,263 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $184.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $186.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average of $155.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

