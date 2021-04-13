First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $736,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $244.01 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

