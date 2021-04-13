First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 14.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after buying an additional 167,807 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,834,000.

Get WESCO International alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

WCC opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.