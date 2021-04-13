First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Aptiv by 114.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $6,918,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 50.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

APTV stock opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $56.04 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

