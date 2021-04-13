First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 80,869 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.16 and a 1-year high of $76.84.

