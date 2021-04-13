First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,689 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 172.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

