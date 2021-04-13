First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.71.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH stock opened at $321.18 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.32 and a fifty-two week high of $323.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.10 and a 200-day moving average of $268.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

