First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.19 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $323.87 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.84. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

