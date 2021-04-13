First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.42 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,601 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,803,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after buying an additional 931,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.