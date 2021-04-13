First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.54 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 67,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 11.8% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in American Tower by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $241.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.34 and a 200-day moving average of $228.84. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

