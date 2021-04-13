First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,546,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,552,000 after purchasing an additional 73,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $182.76 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.96 and a 200-day moving average of $182.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.