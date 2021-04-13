First Hawaiian Bank Has $1 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $179.33. The stock has a market cap of $154.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

