First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $104,795,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 270,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $12,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

NYSE PWR opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In related news, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $426,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

