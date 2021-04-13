First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

