First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,235 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

