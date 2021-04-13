First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,690 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $290.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.73 and its 200 day moving average is $267.85. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

