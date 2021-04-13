First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,491 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $364.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

