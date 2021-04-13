First Hawaiian Bank Sells 447 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after buying an additional 244,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after buying an additional 226,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.76.

KSU opened at $263.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $269.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

