First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,866 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,760,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

HE opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

