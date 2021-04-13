First Hawaiian Bank Takes $1.37 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,937 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,274.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 48,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 45,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $171.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

