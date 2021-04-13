First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249,564 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,336,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.53 and its 200-day moving average is $137.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

