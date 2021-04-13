First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.30 million. On average, analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

