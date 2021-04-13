First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Update

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FXNC traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,435. First National has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. acquired 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,841.20. Also, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 8,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $151,788.71. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXNC. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First National by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

