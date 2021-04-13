First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 363.6% in March

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 363.6% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $290,000.

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.29. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,013. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

