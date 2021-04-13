First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,041 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 3.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,598. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $72.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average of $67.49.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.