First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the March 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:FCA traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $29.67. 1,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,051. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 1.76% of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

