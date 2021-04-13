First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 230.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,251. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44.

