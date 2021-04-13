First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the March 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,990 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 10.90% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. 5,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

