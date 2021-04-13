First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 525.8% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$59.97 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

