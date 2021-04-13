First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.90% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

FTAG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. 1,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $30.90.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.